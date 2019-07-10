Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) as Market Value Declined; Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by $838,201 as Share Price Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,307 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 15,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 1.12 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73M shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati holds 3.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.38 million shares. Logan Cap invested in 126,991 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,195 shares. Weybosset Research And Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 32,382 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny holds 49,507 shares. 228,383 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorp. Bridges Incorporated owns 126,793 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Garland Capital Mngmt has 3.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,175 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 179,668 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,083 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Registered Invest Advisor owns 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,271 shares. Argyle Capital Management invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 6,685 shares to 67,635 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy In (NYSE:D) by 4,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,204 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru invested 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 2,283 shares. City reported 644 shares. First Bancorp Tru reported 17,508 shares. 207,943 are owned by Carlson Capital Lp. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 11,270 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3.07M shares. Northeast Consultants Inc invested in 3,843 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 16,382 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 124,230 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laffer Invs reported 0% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 148,629 shares.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 29,675 shares to 40,605 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 44,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,250 shares, and cut its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD).