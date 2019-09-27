Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Dominion Energy In (D) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding by $582,400

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 35,582 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 45,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 11.07M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 32,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 222,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.22M, down from 255,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 1.85M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11,086 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 1,272 shares. Alberta Invest Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 182,267 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.27% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd holds 50,077 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 641 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division owns 18,225 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability accumulated 11,340 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 33,974 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J has 34,062 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Co holds 111,638 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Svcs reported 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Goelzer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.5% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cognios Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,891 shares to 561,766 shares, valued at $127.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Transfer Makes A Big Move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eros International Turns To Toxic Financing – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) For Its Upcoming 2.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 33,910 shares to 85,519 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 43,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IEF).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL), Box (BOX) Team Up to Combine Content with Connectivity in the Cloud – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga Investment Management holds 5.88% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.64 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 10.14 million shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 0.36% or 108,931 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brinker Capital invested in 136,585 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.11% or 3,480 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Corp owns 113,621 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 83,140 are held by Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,028 shares. Heartland Advsrs has 177,843 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability Com reported 18,040 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 207,991 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.74% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 2.62 million shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).