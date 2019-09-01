Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Dominion Energy In (D) Position By $321,480; Shorts at PICK-UPS PLUS (PUPS) Raised By 7400%

PICK-UPS PLUS INC (OTCMKTS:PUPS) had an increase of 7400% in short interest. PUPS’s SI was 7,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7400% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Dominion Energy In (D) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,230 shares as Dominion Energy In (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 255,204 shares with $19.56M value, down from 259,434 last quarter. Dominion Energy In now has $61.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c

Pick-Ups Plus, Inc. operates as a truck and SUV accessory retailer. The company has market cap of $78,323. It also offers dealership programs and franchise options. It currently has negative earnings. Pick-Ups Plus, Inc. was formerly known as Mr.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel invested in 2,948 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.19% or 1.30 million shares. 162 are owned by Hilton Mgmt Limited. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Miller Howard reported 112,193 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited invested in 13,646 shares. 94,042 are held by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated holds 141,174 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 870 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 13,069 shares in its portfolio. Sasco Capital Inc Ct reported 633,759 shares. 3,412 are owned by Wheatland Advsrs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 161,976 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 3.91 million shares.