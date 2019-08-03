Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Kellogg Co (K) by $400,539; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Stock Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 19,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, down from 42,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 55,022 shares to 56,931 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

