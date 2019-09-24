Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised By $373,680 Its Equifax (EFX) Position; Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Donegal Mutual Insurance Co (DGICB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 2 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 3 sold and trimmed holdings in Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 464,696 shares, up from 449,577 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Donegal Mutual Insurance Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 29.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 2,768 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 12,280 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 9,512 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.54. About 367,004 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Nonmortgage Consumer Debt Keeps Rising, Fueled by Student Loan Debt; 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. for 25,806 shares. Logan Capital Management Inc owns 135,185 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,510 shares.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. The company has market cap of $402.72 million. It operates through four divisions: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. The firm offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

More notable recent Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:DGICA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Donegal Financial Services Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

It closed at $12.51 lastly. It is down 12.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,661 are owned by Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 11,812 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 0.01% or 349 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 2,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 11,658 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 12,775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 6,113 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 188,551 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 700 shares in its portfolio. 67,750 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. 35,804 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.