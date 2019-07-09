Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Position in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) as Share Value Rose; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position Raised by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 1.15 million shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 205.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 200.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.02M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,799 shares to 3,003 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 40,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,593 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association reported 28,731 shares stake. Tt International accumulated 135,000 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Mellon has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 642,089 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 180,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Co invested in 0% or 63,402 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.57% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 3.62M shares. Principal Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 19,159 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 18,476 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 960 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). 12,562 are owned by Prudential Financial. Tower Rech Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.22M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Top Gene-Sequencing Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacific Bio readies stock offering; shares down 8% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of holders of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pump the Brakes on the Illumina and Pacific Biosciences Deal – The Motley Fool” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 662,047 shares to 8.79M shares, valued at $1.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” on September 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 24, 2019.