Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by $434,750 as Market Value Rose; Tdam Usa Stake In Capital One Finl (COF) Was Upped

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 434,260 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 8,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 70,772 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 62,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 860,865 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Co holds 29,448 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 485 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 12,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 462,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,412 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 472,900 are held by Swiss State Bank. Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 47,158 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 63,278 are owned by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 457,386 shares. 2,106 were accumulated by Rampart Ltd Liability. Covington Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 58 shares. Westpac reported 143,555 shares stake. 277,487 are held by Gotham Asset Lc.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 83,228 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $136.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Heritage Investors Mgmt stated it has 126,306 shares. Everence Cap, a Indiana-based fund reported 10,660 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 297,878 shares stake. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 96,946 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 0.26% or 820,000 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd has 0.1% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 585,239 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company reported 567,962 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,443 shares. Argent Co reported 27,981 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl has 0.14% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.97 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).