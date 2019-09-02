Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Its Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Strs Ohio Raised Its Holding

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 28,891 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 33,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corporation (MCD) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 40,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 420,316 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, up from 379,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 36,673 shares to 68,027 shares, valued at $7.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHE) by 11.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,261 shares to 128,709 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).