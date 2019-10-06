Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) as Shares Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, First Manhattan Company Has Upped Holding by $2.06 Million

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 224.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 10,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 14,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 4,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 71,498 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67M, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.76. About 295,782 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,063 are held by Paloma Prns Management. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Prudential Fincl holds 57,401 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 10,533 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,511 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.18% or 40,920 shares in its portfolio. Delta Management Limited Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Wasatch Advsrs owns 567,430 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 2,422 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Regions Corporation invested in 0.04% or 23,076 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj invested 0.64% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF) by 440,928 shares to 52.92M shares, valued at $177.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 30,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.69M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S A (NSRGY) by 63,602 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $448.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial by 46,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

