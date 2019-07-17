Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted By $400,539 Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding; Tctc Holdings Lowered By $541,710 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 28.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 7,027 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock rose 0.72%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 31,702 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 24,675 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $18.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 192,157 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,630 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Tctc Holdings Llc holds 549,976 shares with $64.86M value, down from 554,606 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 3.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.42 million activity. $5.50M worth of stock was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Wednesday, July 10.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 24. Pivotal Research downgraded the shares of K in report on Friday, February 8 to “Hold” rating. PiperJaffray maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Friday, April 5. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $64 target. Argus Research maintained the shares of K in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 17,635 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 44,534 shares. American Century has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Opus Mngmt accumulated 56,000 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 264 are owned by Spectrum Management Gru. 4,104 were accumulated by Welch Gp Ltd. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.36% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Toth Advisory invested 0.3% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wendell David holds 13,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 344,714 are held by Highstreet Asset Management. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 11,209 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 46,883 shares. Conning owns 5,234 shares. Brandywine reported 22,860 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 37,707 shares to 42,879 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) stake by 325,153 shares and now owns 56,276 shares. Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,152 shares. Cooperman Leon G owns 245,705 shares. Muhlenkamp invested in 7.07% or 126,476 shares. Markel Corporation has 0.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Llc has 100,181 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Johnson Group invested in 94,563 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Iron Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,515 shares. Bbr Ltd Llc holds 1.35% or 88,160 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,676 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 12.09% stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Communication accumulated 60,000 shares or 4.46% of the stock. First Washington Corp reported 86,068 shares. Longer holds 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 18,185 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company holds 17.68% or 5.17 million shares.

