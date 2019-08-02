Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Stake by $1.13 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Trimmed Position by $4.94 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 123,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 800,122 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.77M, down from 923,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 5.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 3.97M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “A Steady Emerging Market Investors Aren’t Impressed With – ETF Trends” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 30,500 shares to 693,148 shares, valued at $54.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shorter Maviret regimen OK’d in Europe for HCV patients with compensated cirrhosis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 37,707 shares to 42,879 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home And Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,859 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ).