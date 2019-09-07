Financial Engines Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) as Stock Value Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Stock Declined While 13D Management Increased Holding

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22 million, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52M shares traded or 63.69% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES SYMANTEC ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE FOLLOWING; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl owns 2.46M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Manchester Lc accumulated 1,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 57,991 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 104,431 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 297,649 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested in 0.04% or 1.58M shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,671 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.34% or 13.86M shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 13D Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.09% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bonness Enterp Inc stated it has 0.77% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5,608 shares to 25,596 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 37,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,879 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

