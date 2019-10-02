Financial Engines Advisors Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Scholtz & Company Cut By $1.33 Million Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 38.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 44,440 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 70,650 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 115,090 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.52B valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 205,785 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 92.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc acquired 2,502 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 5,197 shares with $1.89M value, up from 2,695 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $207.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $368.59. About 2.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 14.67% above currents $368.59 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 136,878 shares to 5.02M valued at $442.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds stake by 41,092 shares and now owns 20.57M shares. Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Long Island Limited Liability Company has 1.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,948 are held by Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept. First Financial Bank invested in 8,609 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 58,273 are owned by Azimuth Capital Limited Co. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 0.13% or 1,622 shares. Jnba stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 134,085 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 259,971 shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 441,876 shares. Northstar Group Inc Inc invested in 0.16% or 1,048 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 602,864 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 791,016 shares stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing Superiority – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing price target lowered at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamondback Energy President/COO Hollis resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces All-Equity Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy buys Texas assets for 5.2M units, valued at $150M – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 21,625 shares to 44,290 valued at $698,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Tactile Systems Technology stake by 35,535 shares and now owns 46,310 shares. Teladoc Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 54.40% above currents $26.34 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.