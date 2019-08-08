Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased By $850,141 Its Edwards Lifsci Com Stock (EW) Stake; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Stake

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 5.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 229,155 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 4.60M shares with $237.87M value, up from 4.37 million last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 1.23M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 4,451 shares as Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 28,891 shares with $5.53M value, down from 33,342 last quarter. Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock now has $45.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.15. About 306,421 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $17500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 94,884 shares to 342,875 valued at $20.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 83,228 shares and now owns 2.11 million shares. Ishares Tr (IJK) was raised too.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.34 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Beats, Raises And Surges: Analysis – Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Klx Energy Servics Holdngs I stake by 29,690 shares to 125,384 valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 902,525 shares and now owns 1.40M shares. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was reduced too.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $53 target in Monday, February 25 report. Guggenheim maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Monday, February 25. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $54 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 166,969 are held by Accredited Investors. Estabrook Capital Management holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rnc Cap Ltd Co holds 570,845 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.09% or 6,280 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,789 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 189 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 178,200 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.2% or 7,118 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 6,215 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has 0.18% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cumberland Prns holds 40,591 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,889 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 13,572 shares.