Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Position by $528,115 as Stock Rose; Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Regency Ctrs Com (REG) Stake by $3.11 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 6,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 67,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 74,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 2.74 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (REG) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 139,917 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 93,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 533,507 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:SLCA) by 133,000 shares to 210,403 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,166 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cautious trading seen as hard Brexit fears grow – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trump tariff threat rattles investor confidence – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ormat Announces Closing of $59.3 Million Partnership Transaction for McGinness Hills Phase 3 Geothermal Power Plant – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medical device company Glucose Biosensor Systems withdraws $25 million Reg A+ IPO – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Neovasc Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Market Value Rule – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell stated it has 60,649 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 57,479 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 0.04% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 328,839 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 92,585 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4,965 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Smithfield has 59 shares. Fiduciary Co owns 8,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 722,564 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,051 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 860,778 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.45% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 114,535 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0.09% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 151,830 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 918,390 are held by Waddell Reed Fincl Inc. Girard Limited has invested 1.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,097 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mcrae Capital Incorporated stated it has 8,912 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.29% or 436,823 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.47% or 99,535 shares. 899,654 are held by Amp Invsts. Bamco has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Greenleaf holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 31,506 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability holds 3.42% or 277,492 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.29% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 157,902 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Long Island Invsts Ltd reported 320,501 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.