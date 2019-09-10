Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Holding by $434,750; Shares Rose; Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $450,000

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 761,624 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 178,193 shares to 18.12 million shares, valued at $2.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $137.24M for 13.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset holds 0% or 4,763 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Research has 0.62% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 678,129 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 3,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 9,485 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lakewood Capital Management Lp has 0.22% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 162,440 shares. Beaconlight Ltd invested 2.97% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 63,723 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation reported 23,566 shares stake. Assetmark reported 4,200 shares stake. Pitcairn Comm holds 5,355 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 46,175 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 43,370 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 250,497 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ent Fin accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock.

