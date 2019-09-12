Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut By $313,536 Its Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) Holding; Jupai Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (JP) SI Decreased By 12.16%

Jupai Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JP) had a decrease of 12.16% in short interest. JP’s SI was 293,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.16% from 333,900 shares previously. With 111,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Jupai Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JP)’s short sellers to cover JP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 63,728 shares traded. Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) has declined 88.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JP News: 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 12/04/2018 – Jupai Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 21/05/2018 – 6758.JP: Sony Announces EMI Music as a Consolidated Subsidiary (Nikkei) – ! $JP; 06/04/2018 – 9437.JP: Rakuten, approved to fourth mobile operator Partial condition (Nikkei flash report); 30/05/2018 – 3938.JP: Eashwar Krishnan, Tybourne Capital, goes long LINE, the dominant messaging app in Japan and several other countries. It is the most undervalued messaging app in the world based on EV to MAU; 28/05/2018 – Jupai 1Q Rev $69.1M; 12/03/2018 Jupai 4Q Rev $70.9M; 12/03/2018 – Jupai Sees 1Q Net Revenue RMB400 Million to RMB420 Million; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 03/05/2018 – 6758.JP: HAHA g-eazy häktad i stockholm – ! $JP

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) stake by 5.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 1,704 shares as Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 27,187 shares with $5.02 million value, down from 28,891 last quarter. Edward Lifescience Corporate now has $45.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $220.6. About 418,220 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (TLO) stake by 59,144 shares to 460,857 valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fidelity stake by 30,932 shares and now owns 204,149 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $212.23’s average target is -3.79% below currents $220.6 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 25 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $22400 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company has market cap of $81.24 million.