Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Stake by $469,056; Shares Rose; Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Shareholder Litespeed Management Decreased Its Position by $3.08 Million as Valuation Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 187,445 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 1.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 57,540 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.14% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 209,160 shares. 12,027 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Llc. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 19,942 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 14,326 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 2.32 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 589,046 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Springowl Assoc Ltd Llc has 39,287 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 48,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fin Group Inc owns 620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,406 shares.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN) by 68,958 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $39.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 6,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sigma Counselors holds 3,743 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 12,126 shares. 19,373 are owned by Spc. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32,257 shares. Franklin has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 82,158 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 1.63% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested 1.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 23,303 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va reported 0.19% stake. Amer And has 5,387 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Lc owns 17,288 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. 18,763 were reported by Washington Mgmt.