Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Viasat (VSAT) by $431,816; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Valuation Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $2.02 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 28,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.51. About 3.13M shares traded or 73.81% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 31,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 380,228 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 67,300 shares to 133,800 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 703,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,743 are held by Creative Planning. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pnc Financial Ser Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 485,428 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 506,905 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 496,900 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 10,970 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 264 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 115,288 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 357,536 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 97,519 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Strs Ohio holds 105,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rmb Ltd Liability holds 4,491 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 47,712 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 472,753 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30M for 9.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. Shares for $1.87M were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15. LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV) by 1.76 million shares to 17.12 million shares, valued at $937.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 662,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

