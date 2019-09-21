Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by $1.09 Million as Shares Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Holding in American Tower (AMT) Has Decreased by $344,760

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 15,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, down from 129,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 60,042 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, down from 61,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 1.99M shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $438.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,174 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 21,674 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 2,413 are held by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 1,042 shares stake. 40,320 were reported by Riverpark Management Llc. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.16% or 42,953 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,572 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.8% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,987 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 44,833 are held by First State Bank Of Omaha. Novare Cap Mngmt reported 30,679 shares. Alberta Mngmt has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Wisconsin-based Skylands Ltd has invested 1.88% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Augustine Asset Mgmt owns 0.99% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 30 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 596,753 shares stake. Brinker Capital holds 74,492 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors has 0.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 42,278 shares. Barnett holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc accumulated 26,372 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc reported 1.08% stake. Prudential Pcl reported 0.5% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 14,733 were accumulated by Bennicas & Assocs Inc. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.15% or 7,048 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Provident Trust has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,978 shares. Glynn Capital Ltd Llc reported 25,000 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Llc holds 51,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney holds 0.42% or 95,662 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling owns 104,225 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.39 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB) by 96,462 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $35.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.