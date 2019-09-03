Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) Stake; US Ecology (ECOL) Sentiment Is 1.88

US Ecology Inc (ECOL) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 94 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 50 sold and decreased their holdings in US Ecology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18.32 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding US Ecology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 33 Increased: 63 New Position: 31.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) stake by 43.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Financial Engines Advisors Llc holds 11,859 shares with $565,000 value, down from 21,109 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home And Security now has $6.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.08M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. It has a 26.48 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Analysts await US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ECOL’s profit will be $16.39M for 19.94 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by US Ecology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.15% EPS growth.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Llc owns 22,766 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Inc. has 0.44% invested in the company for 30,709 shares. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management Inc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,800 shares.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.99M for 12.38 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr stake by 126,213 shares to 4.60M valued at $146.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWO) stake by 11,638 shares and now owns 710,365 shares. Ishares Tr (IVW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il reported 4,832 shares. Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability holds 2,375 shares. Private Com Na, Ohio-based fund reported 11,221 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 3,920 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust holds 1,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.01% or 7,633 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 124,093 shares. Robecosam Ag has 1.21% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 616,055 shares. Regions Financial holds 65,652 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Waters Parkerson Ltd reported 437,234 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ls Inv Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -1.06% below currents $49.02 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 to “Underweight”.