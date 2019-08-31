Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Stake by $528,115 as Share Price Rose; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.25 million shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 6,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 67,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, down from 74,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,250 shares to 34,050 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 0.13% stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 1,751 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 0.3% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 6,731 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.13% or 32,448 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 15,197 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 3,964 shares. 36,159 were reported by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 11,386 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.12% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,254 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 25,184 shares. Vision Inc has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 1.83M shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 1,585 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 662,047 shares to 8.79 million shares, valued at $1.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 32,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 19,615 shares. Fort LP invested 0.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Pitcairn Co has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,070 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc invested in 30,088 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested 2.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability Co reported 4,135 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Davenport And Co Limited Com owns 117,094 shares. Prio Wealth Lp reported 877,710 shares. North Star Investment Management stated it has 0.67% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Beck Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,267 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 18,754 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 0.33% or 48,646 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability owns 76,014 shares. Carroll Financial Associate invested in 16,778 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Management Inc has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).