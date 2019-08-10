Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $2.05 Million as Market Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased Position by $511,185

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 201,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net Interest Revenue $919M; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 08/05/2018 – 50AV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment to Exchange Majority Stake in Amherst Capital for Minotirty Stake in Amherst Holdings; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 177,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 187,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 22,542 shares to 557,875 shares, valued at $122.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 32,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHG).

