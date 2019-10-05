Financial Engines Advisors Cut Its Position in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by $469,056 as Market Value Rose; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $7.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) by 30.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 198,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 456,235 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.51M, down from 654,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 133,980 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN) by 68,958 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $39.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46B for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 70,330 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $39.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold COLB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 1.42% less from 64.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 3.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COLB’s profit will be $44.58 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.08% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO. Shares for $4,656 were bought by Stein Clint.