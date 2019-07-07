Financial Engines Advisors Boosted Kellogg Co (K) Position by $400,539 as Market Valuation Rose; Zebra Capital Management Lowered Its Keysight Techn (KEYS) Stake by $410,031 as Valuation Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Techn (KEYS) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,195 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 8,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Techn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 1.00 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.65M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 98 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 231,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 19,732 shares. Ameritas invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 9,900 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. 22,207 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Natixis invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Assetmark invested in 0% or 1 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech owns 18,758 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc stated it has 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 15,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk LP holds 0.08% or 71,414 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 25,494 shares to 35,460 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust Com invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Whitnell & accumulated 6,475 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt reported 5,357 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il invested in 6,820 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 0.04% or 5,200 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 0.01% or 44,316 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 640,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited reported 26,245 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 114 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 138,558 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northside Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc stated it has 50,843 shares.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ark Etf Tr by 23,862 shares to 65,101 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,506 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).