Financial Engines Advisors Boosted Its Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Position by $1.13 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Forte Capital Decreased Holding by $654,444

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 37,707 shares to 42,879 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,340 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gradient Invs stated it has 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10 reported 140,370 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American Money Mngmt Limited Liability holds 42,477 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt holds 2.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 32,393 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Com Inc holds 0.97% or 36,685 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 184,163 shares. Bonness Enter Inc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Ser reported 57,552 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 430,695 shares. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De owns 156,564 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mngmt Company reported 41,320 shares. M Holding Secs Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 31,916 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 12,742 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 111,478 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Wade G W & reported 0.75% stake. Haverford Services holds 3.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 176,698 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 83,587 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Company has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1,868 are owned by Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company. Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 7,891 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). North American Management holds 12,084 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset reported 353,868 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.33% or 11,039 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $11.49M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, January 8. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.

