Financial Counselors Upped Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $553,264 as Stock Value Rose; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $4.10 Million

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 108,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 560,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85 million, down from 668,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 427,362 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 1,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,275 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 5,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $8.89 during the last trading session, reaching $541.65. About 446,472 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Mkts Corp owns 0.36% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 101,766 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited accumulated 4,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Capital stated it has 5,231 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.61% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 13,661 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,109 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp reported 1.91% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 6,164 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc has invested 1.7% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stock Yards Financial Bank Trust Communication invested in 1,443 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc owns 44,039 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.09% or 165,587 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advsr invested in 0.2% or 756 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,159 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 26,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

