Financial Counselors Trimmed Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $415,495 as Valuation Rose; Sankaty Advisors Decreased Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $1.25 Million

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.2. About 171,269 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 89,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, down from 93,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $115.14. About 292,885 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Connable Office invested 0.05% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Anchor Bolt LP reported 2.87% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Common Retirement Fund reported 220,200 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 100 shares stake. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Rivulet Limited Liability holds 16.19% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 11,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Barnett & reported 15,100 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Shell Asset reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 18,284 shares. Tensile Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 869,362 shares or 6.96% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.24M shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Fire Grp Inc holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,000 shares. Kistler reported 837 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts Ltd has 300,777 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bailard Inc holds 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 58,964 shares. Intact Investment Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amer International Grp invested in 0.07% or 150,393 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.3% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 47,627 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 8,770 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company accumulated 42,352 shares. Burney reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New England Inc has invested 0.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Canandaigua Bankshares & owns 3,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 2.87 million shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,637 shares to 98,714 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 62,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 895,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.