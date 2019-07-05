Financial Counselors Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Cut by $1.61 Million; Keyw Holding (KEYW) Holding Has Upped by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 109,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.29 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Keyw Holding Corp (KEYW) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 251,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 74.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 526,455 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 274,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Keyw Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 38.38% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 26/04/2018 – DITECH HOLDING CORP SAYS ON APRIL 23, 2018, UNIT ENTERED INTO A MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS BANK PLC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ENC HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘B’; 12/04/2018 – Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Oberto Meat Snacks, Creation Of North American Meat Snack Platform And Equity Financing; 13/03/2018 – Altius Systems Reaches Cyber Security Agreement with Publicly Traded Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp; 06/03/2018 Imperalis Holding Corp. Issues a Shareholder Update; 08/05/2018 – KEYW Holding Total Backlog at March 31, 2018, of $1.14B; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EXOPACK HOLDING CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘DEVELOPING’; RATING ‘B-‘; 17/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS THE KEYW CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B+’; 07/03/2018 – KeyW Announces Six Courses Recommended for College Credits by American Council on Education; 30/05/2018 – Anvia Holdings Corporation Acquires Anvia (Australia) Pty Ltd

More notable recent The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KeyW Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Cheap Small Cap Stocks with Big Growth – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “KeyW Wins Prime Award on DIA’s $500 Million HELIOS IDIQ Contract – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KeyW Awarded $57 Million Task Order to Support Army Knowledge Management Solutions Program – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyW Announces Next-Generation Payload Demonstrations Powered by Spire Global’s Hosted Payload Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold KEYW shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 48.41 million shares or 0.91% more from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 91,647 shares. Moreover, Capital Rech Glob Investors has 0.01% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) for 3.29M shares. 135,108 were reported by Citigroup. Everett Harris And Ca invested in 0.02% or 97,590 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 43,800 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,180 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). State Street Corp reported 1.94M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei invested in 0% or 12,022 shares. Blackrock has 3.31M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0% or 6,804 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 3.00M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 37,500 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:CASY) by 67,180 shares to 2,561 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 36,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,184 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. 338 shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M, worth $31,463. On Tuesday, January 15 GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 365 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Recycling Veteran Brent Hildebrand Joins AMP Robotics – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management declares $0.5125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 21,688 shares to 190,071 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 25,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74M for 27.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.