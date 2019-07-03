Financial Counselors Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $735.93 Million

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 89,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 3.78 million shares traded or 99.77% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 186.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 1.48M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was sold by MUCCI MARTIN. On Tuesday, February 12 DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 11,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0.02% or 174,994 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Lc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Valley Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 361 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 17,992 shares. Woodstock accumulated 4,662 shares. South State accumulated 5,612 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks reported 122,668 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Svcs has invested 1.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Amica Retiree Trust has 0.11% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,509 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc Inc owns 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,556 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 40 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP accumulated 66,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,649 are owned by Northeast Consultants Inc.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Completes Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,200 shares to 144,971 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 49,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock May Be a Falling Knife Worth Catching – Investorplace.com” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda stated it has 10,305 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Essex Fincl, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,347 shares. Wealthcare Management, Virginia-based fund reported 95 shares. Hutchinson Ca owns 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,320 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.81% or 67,663 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 1.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,425 are held by Beddow Management Inc. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First City Capital Mngmt owns 4,115 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 587,837 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Limited holds 4,000 shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bailard stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 16,993 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 100,195 shares to 134,733 shares, valued at $6.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,702 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G..