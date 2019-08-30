Financial Counselors Raised By $994,602 Its General Mls (GIS) Holding; Shorts at GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (GFASY) Raised By 53.98%

GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (OTCMKTS:GFASY) had an increase of 53.98% in short interest. GFASY’s SI was 27,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 53.98% from 17,600 shares previously. With 18,000 avg volume, 2 days are for GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (OTCMKTS:GFASY)’s short sellers to cover GFASY’s short positions. The stock increased 9.96% or $0.236 during the last trading session, reaching $2.606. About 148 shares traded. Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc increased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 19,502 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 226,204 shares with $11.71M value, up from 206,702 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 2.08 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 14,445 shares to 132,736 valued at $34.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) stake by 53,165 shares and now owns 568,755 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 24,258 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 34,887 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Mngmt reported 7,716 shares stake. Brown Advisory accumulated 89,258 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 0.23% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 5,360 shares in its portfolio. 9,305 were accumulated by Greenwood Limited Co. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 1.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Illinois-based Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 20,861 shares. 828,360 were reported by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc. Advsr Inc Ok accumulated 0.46% or 83,001 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 61,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management accumulated 0.03% or 6,998 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0.95% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -1.27% below currents $53.35 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $54 target. Bank of America maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $53 target. J.P. Morgan maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $52 target.

More notable recent Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Tencent – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nestle: The Growth Story Will Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trulieve: Unappreciated Success – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starpharma Needs Patience But Upside Is Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Victoria Gold: A Laggard So Far – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company has market cap of $87.01 million. The firm develops residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It currently has negative earnings. Gafisa S.A. also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.