Financial Counselors Raised By $419,741 Its Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake; Alexandria Capital Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding

Financial Counselors Inc increased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 6,881 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 139,391 shares with $8.58M value, up from 132,510 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 291,304 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Sonoco Announces Partnership with Agricultural Company Harvest CROO Robotics; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – NEW 20/20 VISION TARGET FOCUSED ON IMPROVING CURRENT EBITDA TO ABOUT 16 PCT OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 49,748 shares with $6.46 million value, down from 55,712 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $111.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.01. About 2.47M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 23/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – ON APRIL 13, LILLY HAD DELIVERED PRELIMINARY INDICATION OF INTEREST REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CO FOR $55/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to Buy Oncology Drug-Development Company AurKa — Deal Digest; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management holds 4,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 161,966 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 1,600 shares or 0.39% of the stock. First Personal Serv accumulated 3,931 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Da Davidson Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 28,705 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,436 shares. Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,602 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Papp L Roy And Assoc has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Parthenon has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc accumulated 380 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $25.11M was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the shares of LLY in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 6,200 shares to 34,110 valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 71,348 shares and now owns 13,448 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research Co owns 0.02% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 1,300 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 41,275 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. 158,179 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated accumulated 46,541 shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 0.05% or 74,559 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,848 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Holderness Invs Co stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 140,870 shares. 43,430 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtn Lc. Clean Yield Gru owns 2,650 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.74% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Speece Thorson Capital Gp holds 3.51% or 207,261 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 380,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio.