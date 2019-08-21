Financial Counselors Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Decreased by $1.61 Million as Market Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Lowered Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holding by $353,675

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 93,547 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 109,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 1.50 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,970 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 38,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,874 shares to 622,922 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.90 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

