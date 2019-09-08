Financial Counselors Position In Coca Cola Co (KO) Was Has Increased; Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Its Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 175,364 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Risk in BRCA1/2 Carriers (BRCA-Heart); 09/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drug Delivery Research Report 2018 – Technologies, Markets and Companies 2017-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 244,462 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 233,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA

