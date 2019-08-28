Financial Counselors Position in Cms Energy (CMS) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Cvs Health Com (CVS)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 23,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 61,869 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 1.87M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 91.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 88,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 8,271 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 96,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 392,131 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 28/03/2018 – Ways and Means: W&M, E&C Leaders Call on CMS to Strengthen Medicare Advantage & Part D Programs; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS FINALIZING NEW AUTHORITY PERMITTING PART D SPONSORS TO REQUIRE ADDICTION/OVERUSE RISK BENEFICIARIES TO USE ONLY SELECTED PHARMACIES FOR OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Provider Reimbursement Manual Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 40, Form CMS-2552-10 -; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 21/05/2018 – Baptist Emergency Hospitals In San Antonio Again Receive Coveted Five-Star Rating From CMS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 CMS Response; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 26/04/2018 – CMS Energy 1Q Net $241M

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65 million for 22.44 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.07% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Rmb Cap Limited Liability reported 64,749 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150,755 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.15M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 3,829 shares. 3.18 million are held by Ameriprise Fin. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co has 0.11% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Lifeplan Grp stated it has 717 shares. Natl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0.09% or 5.34 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 233,234 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,021 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 412,839 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 48 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,191 shares to 11,943 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 14,675 shares to 16,046 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,113 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 335,954 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 5,000 shares stake. Fmr Limited Co has 29.28 million shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 138,015 shares. 7,466 are held by Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust. First Merchants stated it has 30,155 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 1.42% stake. 11,900 are held by Prelude Capital Limited Liability. The Ohio-based Keystone Planning has invested 2.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetta Svcs Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natixis Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,922 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 101.20M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.