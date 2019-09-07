Financial Counselors Lowered Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position by $2.72 Million; Apache (APA) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 15,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.22 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 3.83M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 06/03/2018 – Databricks Announces Availability of Apache Spark 2.3 Within its Unified Analytics Platform; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 10/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co.: Ford Appoints Jeff Lemmer as Chief Information Officer May 10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 25/04/2018 – Ford Increases Cost Savings Target to $25.5 Billion by 2022, Up From $14 Billion Previously Outlined; 24/04/2018 – Northern Life: 2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Set to Burn up Drag Strips; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ to probe four automakers for antitrust violations – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ford to recall over 108,000 vehicles, including Fusions and Lincoln MKZs – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,750 shares to 14,924 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.33% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Argi Limited Liability holds 267,785 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 13,497 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.04% or 19,203 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 49,031 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Convergence Investment Prtn Lc owns 26,255 shares. James Inv Inc reported 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Frontier Mgmt Com owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 57,024 shares. Hartford has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Strs Ohio holds 2.20 million shares. Associated Banc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hourglass Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 11,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 495,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. $109,131 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) was bought by LOWE JOHN E. On Friday, May 31 Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,000 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apache Corporation (APA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Apache Corporation’s (NYSE:APA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache: Laying The Foundation For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.