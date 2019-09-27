Financial Counselors Lowered By $922,964 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding; Comgest Global Investors Sas Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $57.65 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 11.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas acquired 915,000 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 8.99 million shares with $569.57 million value, up from 8.07 million last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $32.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.30 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 25.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 4,709 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 14,018 shares with $2.76 million value, down from 18,727 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $205.93. About 716,479 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.03% above currents $205.93 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 17. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $507.43 million for 19.65 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 19.90% above currents $58.75 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 23. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $6000 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush.

