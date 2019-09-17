Financial Counselors Lifted Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $381,786; Harvey Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $6.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 547,001 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, up from 524,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 8.45M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 32,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, down from 72,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 21.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $207.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25,745 shares to 44,680 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp E by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp E.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 71,198 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Asset One Limited stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset accumulated 2.75% or 81,680 shares. Moreover, Invest House has 5.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 269,733 shares. 148,511 were reported by Argent Tru Commerce. Gfs Advsr Ltd owns 103,038 shares. 112,944 are held by Bath Savings. Zuckerman Invest Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 2,575 shares. 651,100 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Security Natl owns 52,433 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.32% or 29,627 shares in its portfolio. 542,040 were accumulated by Hartford Investment Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8.00M shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc accumulated 70,515 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 33,761 shares to 534,994 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 27,650 shares. Westpac Corp has 75,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Llc has invested 0.43% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nbw Lc invested in 1.01% or 207,754 shares. 4,622 are held by M&R Cap Management Inc. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 1,177 shares. Essex Serv Incorporated owns 37,022 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Co has 278,975 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 717 shares stake. Financial Bank Of The West reported 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.53M shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2,807 shares. Pl Limited stated it has 0.52% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 421,437 were accumulated by Td Asset Management.