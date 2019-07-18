Financial Counselors Increased Pfizer (PFE) Position By $418,446; Shorts at Centene (CNC) Raised By 115.43%

Financial Counselors Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 9,963 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 590,127 shares with $25.06 million value, up from 580,164 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $238.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 3.56M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) had an increase of 115.43% in short interest. CNC’s SI was 5.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 115.43% from 2.72 million shares previously. With 3.62M avg volume, 2 days are for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s short sellers to cover CNC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 2.24M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 366,532 shares to 714,113 valued at $29.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 3,064 shares and now owns 123,711 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,492 were reported by First City. Btc Capital Management Inc has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 54,697 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc. Rh Dinel Counsel holds 0.68% or 16,160 shares. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,471 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,978 shares. Windsor Capital Management Llc reported 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.62 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 1,507 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn invested in 0.35% or 23,480 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept accumulated 76,503 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 17,280 shares. 307,854 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Hendershot Invests has 4,775 shares. Perkins Coie holds 1.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 58,696 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216,692 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc accumulated 43,000 shares. 34,712 are held by Secor Capital Advsrs L P. Sun Life Finance owns 721 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 4.25M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Llc invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 217,339 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Management Limited Com has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hanson Mcclain owns 3,824 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 9,194 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 162 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 785,254 shares.