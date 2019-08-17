Financial Counselors Increased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Financial Counselors Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 37.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 189,010 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 694,374 shares with $6.94M value, up from 505,364 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $76.71B valuation. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 308.63% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped

Among 2 analysts covering Persimmon PLC (LON:PSN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Persimmon PLC has GBX 2960 highest and GBX 2620 lowest target. GBX 2795’s average target is 51.82% above currents GBX 1841 stock price. Persimmon PLC had 30 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by HSBC. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2630 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 8 with “Buy”. See Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2620.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2509.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2025.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2025.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2025.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2620.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2295.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.27% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1841. About 1.13M shares traded. Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Persimmon plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.86 billion GBP. The firm offers family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name, as well as homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand; manufactures premium homes under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It has a 6.56 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Persimmon Plc’s (LON:PSN) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Persimmon (LON:PSN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Persimmon Plc’s (LON:PSN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Stock Bears Are Grasping at Straws – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 3,064 shares to 123,711 valued at $19.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 71,348 shares and now owns 13,448 shares. Ishares Tr (IWD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 3.88% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arvest Comml Bank Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,897 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 362 shares. 127,821 are owned by Private Trust Co Na. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 176,195 shares. Bruce owns 0.83% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 425,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 28.52M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.04 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Schulhoff And Company has 104,789 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Incorporated has invested 1.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fmr Limited Company stated it has 0.54% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 18,461 shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 79,989 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 45,293 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust Com holds 0.71% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 80,194 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 19.45% above currents $8.79 stock price. General Electric had 37 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Tuesday, March 5. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $6 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. UBS maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13 target in Monday, March 4 report.