Financial Counselors Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Its Cdw (CDW) Holding

Financial Counselors Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 39,320 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 322,615 shares with $61.28M value, up from 283,295 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Apple is no longer among the top 4 smartphone brands in China; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 181.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 54,534 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 84,534 shares with $8.15M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $16.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 730,963 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. Another trade for 20,013 shares valued at $1.79 million was sold by ALESIO STEVEN W. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. 14,900 shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M, worth $1.38 million on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E, worth $894,930. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.49 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 2,752 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company, Japan-based fund reported 15,546 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc accumulated 3,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 364,498 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 2,142 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc has 18,085 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,625 shares. Moller stated it has 8,501 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.59% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 31,019 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd reported 0.82% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 69,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alta Cap owns 3,043 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 49,800 shares to 37,721 valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) stake by 20,266 shares and now owns 129,734 shares. Syneos Health Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 17.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW Reports Record Second Quarter Net Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CDW (CDW) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: CDW Corp (CDW) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $23900 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DES) stake by 24,656 shares to 108,666 valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 2,227 shares and now owns 143,876 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was reduced too.