Financial Counselors Increased Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $1.20 Million; Stock Value Rose; Mackenzie Financial Raised Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $10.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 24,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 181,220 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, up from 156,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 5.84 million shares traded or 43.99% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS AMENDS CBS’ BYLAWS; 11/04/2018 – Hedge fund Paulson & Co takes stake in Viacom amid turnaround; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – LA Times: CBS expected to make low-ball bid for Viacom; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 274,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 5.81 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.32 million, up from 5.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 591,775 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 126,305 shares to 8,275 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) owns 39,423 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership holds 57,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 36,948 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability Company has 1.5% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 52,640 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ally Fincl Incorporated holds 36,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 660,227 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 8,725 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has 190,279 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 14,137 shares. 7,020 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Lc. Meritage Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 47,178 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,613 shares to 89,934 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.