Financial Counselors Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Lifted as Share Price Rose; Cs Mckee LP Raised Its Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $7.11 Million

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $237.55. About 96,845 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 90,431 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41M, up from 88,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 62,806 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,158 shares to 20,635 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 14,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,765 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 28,000 shares to 400,454 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,140 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

