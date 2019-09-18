Financial Counselors Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $2.81 Million as Stock Value Rose

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 82,409 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.98M, up from 79,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 1.84 million shares traded or 6.74% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,711 shares to 7,442 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Co accumulated 0.83% or 41,609 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 126,273 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 78,622 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Community Trust & Inv Com reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Creative Planning invested in 0.05% or 194,799 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Lc holds 399,900 shares. Snow Lp stated it has 6,528 shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Com has invested 1.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mariner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 67,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiverton Asset has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 155,146 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Twin Focus Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 5,840 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,014 shares to 89,160 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 33,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,994 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.