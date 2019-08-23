Financial Counselors Has Trimmed Its Position in Cms Energy (CMS) as Share Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 91.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 88,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 8,271 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 96,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 1.23 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 21/03/2018 – SunshineActSoftware.com Releases Integration Module to Automate and Simplify Open Payments Compliance with the CMS; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN LOW-COST GENERIC DRUGS TO BE SUBSTITUTED ONTO MEDICARE PLAN FORMULARIES AT ANY POINT DURING THE YEAR; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS lowers the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare beneficiaries; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: FORM 6-K FOR THE QUARTERLY PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Wyden Statement on CMS Letter to Idaho on Junk Insurance Plans; 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2078; 13/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 81. Interim Reporting; 02/05/2018 – IP.Gold Awakens ICO Godzilla, 30% Rise in CMS Token Value; 10/05/2018 – REALWIRE/Storit Limited (Holding Company of CMS Distribution)announces results for the year ended 31st December, 2017

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 19,803 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 29,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 9.22M shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt: Lawsuit Worries Massively Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Any More CMS Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CMS Energy’s Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CMS Energy Corporation: This 5.875% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,068 shares to 19,586 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.91 million for 21.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 23,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 10,763 shares. Energ Income Prtn Ltd Company owns 1.45 million shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Murphy Mngmt reported 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Moreover, Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 135 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 120,106 shares. Cohen Steers has invested 0.21% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 155,035 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Llc. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Prelude Capital holds 2,254 shares. Ci Investments Inc invested 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,842 shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 213,576 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi accumulated 91,335 shares. Sfmg Lc, Texas-based fund reported 10,252 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 0.04% or 3,509 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Corp Nj stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old National Bancorp In holds 0.13% or 42,158 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.33% or 364,657 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.92% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 65,559 shares. Fred Alger has 60,263 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,110 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,340 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 13,350 were reported by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 0.71% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 88,798 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4.95 million shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,591 shares to 78,760 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).