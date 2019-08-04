Financial Counselors Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position By $315,772; BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION ORDINARY (BUROF) Shorts Lowered By 15.4%

Financial Counselors Inc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 887 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 14,087 shares with $5.02M value, up from 13,200 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $139.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wolfe Research initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. The insider Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 31.57 million shares. Creative Planning has 87,903 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability reported 400 shares. Jacobs Communications Ca owns 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 797 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Coastline Trust Co invested in 0.43% or 8,108 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 1.46M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 205,961 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc reported 3,051 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Com owns 4,443 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Choate Inv holds 665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated reported 53,403 shares. First Corporation In has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.01% or 26.65M shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 10,946 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 9,566 shares to 133,636 valued at $16.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 2,600 shares and now owns 4,204 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DON) was reduced too.