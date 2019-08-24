Financial Counselors Has Raised Kroger Co (KR) Position by $500,352; As Career Education (CECO) Valuation Rose, Kenmare Capital Partners Decreased by $697,328 Its Holding

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 233,496 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 135.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 20,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 36,263 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, up from 15,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.21M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kroger Reduced Food Waste Footprint in Supermarkets by 9% Last Year, Marking Another Measurable Action to Create a More Sustainable Future – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

