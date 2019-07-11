Financial Counselors Has Raised Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $762,717; Hartford Financial Management Boosted Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $318,897 as Market Valuation Declined

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 13,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,440 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, up from 141,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 40,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 34.88 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,132 shares to 414,258 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

