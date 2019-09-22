Financial Counselors Has Raised Cognex (CGNX) Holding; Trinity Place Holdings Has 1.14 Sentiment

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 25 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 22 cut down and sold stakes in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 18.80 million shares, up from 18.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Trinity Place Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 9.

Financial Counselors Inc increased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 31.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 7,554 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 31,672 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 24,118 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.23B valuation. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 994,157 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -18.07% below currents $48.21 stock price. Cognex had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, July 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 10.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,574 shares to 152,962 valued at $44.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares and now owns 14 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 44 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 127,363 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 277,700 shares. 715,332 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 9,617 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Nuveen Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 640,530 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Company stated it has 4,913 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 50,700 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 11,253 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 691,574 shares. Cannell Peter B Co, a New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc., a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, owns, invest in, manages, develops, and/or redevelops real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $120.60 million. The firm focuses on the monetization of commercial real estate properties and controls intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 21,708 shares traded. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has declined 34.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TPHS News: 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.67 million activity.

Price Michael F holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. for 6.71 million shares. Third Avenue Management Llc owns 5.68 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management Inc. has 0.35% invested in the company for 119,177 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 628,023 shares.