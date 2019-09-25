Financial Counselors Has Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $415,495; First Long Is (FLIC) Holder United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $565.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 12,784 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 89,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, down from 93,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $114.19. About 403,770 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 22,010 shares to 85,331 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 22,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department, California-based fund reported 17,884 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares Trust has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Utah Retirement has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 744 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,464 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 128,900 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 57,794 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 181 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Lc reported 6,129 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd reported 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,224 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.82 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 40,467 shares to 455,801 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.56 million for 13.39 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.